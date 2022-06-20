Dallas ISD board considering budget with higher starting salary, hiring incentives

The budget, to be voted on Thursday evening, would include a starting teacher salary of $60,000.

DALLAS — Dallas ISD has proposed a budget for the next school year which would include raising the starting salaries for teachers new to the district and add thousands of dollars in hiring incentives.

The Dallas ISD Board of Trustees will meet to consider approving the proposed budget, among other agenda items, at their regularly scheduled board meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at 5151 Samuell Blvd.

Should it be approved, new teachers would earn a starting salary of $60,000. Hiring incentives of $2,000 would be made available for new and experienced teachers alike.

These additions are to help Dallas ISD be more competitive and overcome a teacher shortage, a Dallas ISD news release stated.

The incentives can be stackable, the release added, and could be added to other incentives such as $3,000 for secondary math and science or $5,000 for elementary bilingual education teachers.

Newly hired teachers would also be reimbursed up to $4,000 for certification program fees, the release detailed.