Dallas ISD renames three campuses previously named for Confederate soldiers

John Ireland Elementary, Sidney Lanier Expressive Arts Vanguard and John H. Reagan Elementary will all be renamed.

DALLAS — The Dallas ISD Board of Trustees voted Thursday night to rename five campuses, three of which were originally named for Confederate soldiers.

The vote took place as a part of the consent agenda at the beginning of the meeting.

Here's a look at the name changes:

John Ireland Elementary is now the Sylvia Mendez Collaborative Relationships Through Expeditionary Work (CREW) Leadership Academy. Ireland was a former governor of Texas who was also a private in the Confederacy and was a big advocate for Texas' secession.

Mendez is a civil rights activist with Mexican-Puerto Rican roots who, at 8 years old, played a significant part in ending segregation in California schools with the Mendez v. Westminster case. She was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011.

Sidney Lanier Expressive Arts Vanguard is now Jesús Moroles Expressive Arts Vanguard. Lanier was a poet who served as a private in the Confederacy.

Moroles was a sculptor from Rockport who has had his work featured in the Dallas Museum of Art and Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, among other places. He was awarded the National Medal of Arts in 2008. He died in 2015.

John H. Reagan Elementary is now Bishop Arts STEAM Academy. Reagan was a Texas politician who resigned from the U.S. House of Representatives and joined the Confederacy when Texas seceded from the Union. He served as Jefferson Davis' postmaster general. When the Confederacy lost the Civil War, he started to advocate for cooperation between the southern states and the federal government.

Edward H. Cary Middle School is now Walnut Hill International Leadership Academy.

Stephen J. Hay School is now Dallas Hybrid Preparatory at Stephen J. Hay. Hay was the first mayor of Dallas.

The board also approved the naming of its new International Baccalaureate school in partnership with Paul Quinn College. That school will be called the Dr. Frederick D. Haynes III Global Preparatory Academy at Paul Quinn College.