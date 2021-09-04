Dallas ISD plans to welcome all high school seniors back to campus April 12

The district is aiming to have 100% of its seniors return in-person to finish the school year.

DALLAS — The Dallas Independent School District plans to welcome all graduating seniors back to campus on April 12 to finish out the year, according to an announcement from Superintendent Michael Hinojosa.

Earlier in the day, Dallas ISD board trustees discussed their plan to invite all seniors back to in-person learning, five days a week, for the final nine weeks of school.

The district is aiming to have 100% of its seniors return in-person to finish the school year.

There will be no more hybrid learning (two days virtual, two days in-person, one flex day) for seniors under this plan, a move meant to encourage seniors to return to the classroom.

District spokeswoman Robyn Harris confirmed “students with limitations would need to contact their principal for any case-by-case considerations.” Fully virtual learning will remain for those who want it.

The district cited a significant drop in COVID cases district-wide, saying as of March, there was, on average, fewer than one case per campus.

The district also discussed its intent to hold in-person graduation ceremonies this year, starting June 11.

The plan to get seniors to return to in-person learning has already been underway, with one principal calling her students individually to ask them to return.

There are 8,650 seniors in the Dallas ISD.

Harris confirmed that about 20% of the district’s total high school students have no longer been attending classes regularly. About 43% of the district’s students are currently attending in-person classes; during the meeting Thursday, the district said elementary school in-person attendance is much greater than high school.