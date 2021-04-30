Dallas ISD hosting pop-up block parties to encourage student enrollment for 2021-2022

The block parties will be popping up in communities across Dallas on Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout the month of May.

The current school year sure has brought about its fair share of challenges.

Schools across Dallas-Fort Worth have been tackling new routines, in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Students and school staffers are busy navigating the dynamics of virtual learning, districts are losing track of some students, and addressing learning loss are among the realities in campuses across Dallas Independent School District.

"We’ve done everything we could possibly think to reach out and find the children that we haven’t heard from. And we have knocked on many, many, doors,” said Sharron Jackson, Principal at O.W. Holmes Academy.

That’s why Dallas ISD is trying innovative ways to engage with families.

Its staff is launching "Neighborhood Enrollment Block Parties" beginning this week. The block parties will be popping up in communities across Dallas on Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout the month of May.

"We want to be able to go to the community,” said Keisha Crowder-Davis with Dallas ISD.

In addition to games, music, and snacks, families will have access to Dallas ISD staff who will help them enroll children for the 2021-2022 school year.

”I think it’s great,” said Vila Jackson, as she registered her nephew for classes.

The Neighborhood Enrollment Block Parties are also a way for families to reconnect with district staff in a social distance friendly environment.

Dallas ISD wants community members to know a team from its One Center enrollment hub will also be available to help. Workers are taking One Center mobile buses to different neighborhoods to help residents with student enrollment efforts.

"When you see a bus, stop. We are here to help you,” said LaShondria Roland.

The Neighborhood Enrollment Block Party events will take place at the following locations:

May 5: Oliver W. Holmes Humanities/Communications Academy

May 6: William Brown Miller Elementary School

May 11: Sam Tasby Middle School

May 13: William Hawley Atwell Law Academy

May 18: L. G. Pinkston High School

May 20: Billy Earl Dade Middle School

May 25: Francisco “Pancho” Medrano Junior High School