DALLAS — Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa emphasized strategic compensation for teachers, rebuilding schools damaged by a tornado and the need for growing the district's school choice offerings.

Hinojosa made the remarks during his State of the District address Friday.

Many of the remarks centered around the ability to pass a bond to voters in November that will likely end up as the largest for an public entity in state history.

Right now, the bond is estimated to be anywhere from $2.7 billion to $3.7 billion.

Hinojosa also emphasized the continuing need to assist students displaced by the tornado four months ago.

Students from Thomas Jefferson High, Cary Middle School and Walnut Hill Elementary all had to be moved after the EF-3 tornado on October 20.

In January, the Dallas ISD board of trustees approved approximately $82 million to renovate Thomas Jefferson.

Another $50 million will be used to build a new pre-kindergarten through 8th grade campus to replace Cary and Walnut Hill.

About 1,800 students from Thomas Jefferson were forced to move 10 miles away to a district building in west Dallas.

Hinojosa admitted it's been a challenging transition for many students.

"We need the campus to be honest with us as to what their challenges are,” Hinojosa said. "This is going to be a long two years before we get those students back to that location."

Freshman Evelyn Loma said the campus community at Thomas Jefferson is still strong at the temporary location, but there have been challenges.

"The transportation is definitely a longer drive," Loma said. "I didn't get a chance to really live the experience at TJ."

Loma said she is looking forward to that opportunity.

The renovated campus is set to open in the fall of 2022, in time for her senior year.

