Dallas ISD asks parents to weigh in on possibility of kids using clear backpacks this fall

The deadline for the survey is July 14.

DALLAS — Starting in the fall, kids in the Dallas Independent School District might have to start using clear backpacks.

Parents are being asked how they feel about their kids having clear backpacks, so school administrators can see through them.

On Tuesday morning, a survey went out to parents at Dallas ISD asking them to complete a three-question survey about the use of clear backpacks.

This comes after the school task force was looking at overall campus safety for the 2022-2023 school year.

Local school @DallasISDMedia districts are asking parents how they feel about a clear backpack policy. @KennedaleISD now has a policy in place for grades 6-12. Starting in August, kids will be required to have a clear backpack. #SafetyFirst @wfaa pic.twitter.com/gb6d18Tsw8 — Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) July 12, 2022

DISD school officials want to make it clear, they are not calling it a policy right now. They only want parents feedback.

After that, a decision will be made by the end of July. If it’s a requirement, then further communication will be made about how to get the resources.

At Kennedale ISD, the clear backpack policy is already in place.

Director of Safety and Security of Kennedale ISD Johnny Spruiel said starting next month, the district is implementing the clear bag policy for students grades 6-12, so they can see what’s in the student’s backpacks.

“Things were showing up on our campus that don’t need to be there. We had no option but to search and try to find those items. that process is very arduous. That requires we empty classrooms,” said Spruiel.

Bottom line, school administrators said, safety is the number one priority.