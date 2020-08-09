Dallas, Fort Worth ISDs say technical issues aren't affecting instruction on first day

As many students across North Texas head back to school virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, technical issues have further complicated an already stressful start.

The largest school districts in North Texas reported technical issues Tuesday morning as the first day of virtual learning got underway for both Fort Worth and Dallas ISDs. However, both districts said those issues were not impacting virtual learning.

Dallas ISD said its phone lines and main website were impacted. The issues are intermittent and the district said it's working to fix them as quickly as possible.

At the same time, Fort Worth ISD said there was no email access and phones were down.

A number of districts have reported issues since learning began in mid-August, including network connectivity and Zoom glitches.

