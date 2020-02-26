DALLAS — The Dallas City Council on Wednesday approved $400,000 in funding to help in the construction of an overnight boarding school for students in the most impoverished ZIP codes in the city.

"At Last!" is branded as an "urban boarding experience" to provide elementary school-aged students with the same educational resources from 3:30 p.m. to 8:00 a.m that they receive during the school day.

EmDev Fund, LLC applied for the funding to help build the facility.

Dallas businessman Randy Bowman said he plans to have the first cohort of 16 students, between 3rd and 5th grade, in place by the start of school in August 2020.

Seats will be awarded on a lottery basis for families that apply.

The building will be located at 405 E. Overton Road near the newly renovated South Oak Cliff High School.

