Here are how many COVID cases have been reported at North Texas schools so far this semester

The district with the highest number of cases was Garland ISD with 164 new student cases.

DALLAS — The state released COVID-19 case data for students and school staff last week in North Texas. The district with the highest number of cases was Garland ISD with 164 new student cases.

The Department of State Health Services is tracking the data on COVID cases in school districts.

The latest report, released on Friday, refers to cases recorded during the week of Aug. 9 through Aug. 15. Cumulative totals started with cases from Aug. 2 of this year.

The Texas Education Agency requires school districts to report positive COVID case information to state and local health departments. Cumulatively across the state, there are 4,729 positive student cases and 3,373 positive staff cases.

Additional school districts and campus case information is available here from Texas Health and Human Services.

Fort Worth ISD

Fort Worth ISD reported 31 new staff cases. There were no student cases as the semester had not started during the reporting period.

District cumulative total, according to the state's latest report:

Total staff cases: 59

Total enrollment as of January 2021: 77,074

The semester began on Aug. 16 after the state's reporting period detailed above. The district is updating a COVID case dashboard.

According to a district spokesperson on Friday, there were 908 students and 185 staff members who were in quarantine.

Dallas ISD

Dallas ISD reported 34 new student cases and 35 new staff cases.

District cumulative total:

Total student cases: 37

Total staff cases: 84

Total enrollment as of January 2021: 144,828

Frisco ISD

Frisco ISD reported 72 new student cases and 21 new staff cases.

District cumulative total:

Total student cases: 82

Total staff cases: 38

Total enrollment as of January 2021: 63,758

Arlington ISD

Arlington ISD reported 33 new student cases and 41 new staff cases.

District cumulative total:

Total student cases: 39

Total staff cases: 64

Total enrollment as of January 2021: 56,610

Garland ISD

Garland ISD went back to school on Aug. 2. For the week of Aug. 9 through Aug. 15, the district reported 164 new student cases and 26 new staff cases.

District cumulative total:

Total student cases: 386

Total staff cases: 54

Total enrollment as of January 2021: 53,816

Plano ISD

Plano ISD reported 35 new student cases and 14 new staff cases.

District cumulative total:

Total student cases: 38

Total staff cases: 20

Total enrollment as of January 2021: 49,933

Lewisville ISD

Plano ISD reported 19 new student cases and 5 new staff cases.

District cumulative total:

Total student cases: 19

Total staff cases: 5

Total enrollment as of January 2021: 48,957

Mesquite ISD

Mesquite ISD reported 38 new student cases and 34 new staff cases.

District cumulative total:

Total student cases: 40

Total staff cases: 52

Total enrollment as of January 2021: 38,451

Richardson ISD

Richardson ISD reported 33 new student cases and 12 new staff cases.

District cumulative total:

Total student cases: 33

Total staff cases: 20

Total enrollment as of January 2021: 37,528

Keller ISD

Keller ISD reported 10 new staff cases. There were no student cases as the semester had not started during the reporting period.

District cumulative total:

Total staff cases: 23