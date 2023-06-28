Cleburne ISD announces former Fort Worth ISD teacher as lone superintendent finalist

“This news ignited a level of excitement within me that I compare to the joy I felt on my wedding day, as well as the birth of my two children,” Kirkpatrick said.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEBURNE, Texas — Another North Texas school district will be going into the 2023-24 school year with a new leader running the district.

On Wednesday, Cleburne Independent School District's board named Burleson ISD Chief of Schools Coby Kirkpatrick as the lone finalist to be the next superintendent following a unanimous vote during a school board meeting.

In compliance with state law, a 21-day waiting period will now go into effect before the Trustees conduct a final vote to employ Kirkpatrick as superintendent.

This comes after the Cleburne ISD's Board of Trustees approved an agreement in March between the district and Superintendent Kyle Heath on his resignation.

“This 21-day waiting period will give our stakeholders time to learn more about Dr. Kirkpatrick, while giving him the opportunity to learn more about Cleburne schools and our community,” School Board President Elizabeth Childress said in a press release. “We believe he has the qualities, skills and strengths our staff, parents and community want in our school district leader, based on the input we received from them.”

Kirkpatrick said he counts the school board’s decision to name him a lone finalist for superintendent among his most memorable moments.

“This news ignited a level of excitement within me that I compare to the joy I felt on my wedding day, as well as the birth of my two children,” Kirkpatrick said in the district's press release. “I look forward to joining CISD’s team, where we will work together to bring student success to even greater heights.”

Kirkpatrick joined Burleson ISD’s administrative staff just prior to the start of the 2014-2015 school year as director of Human Resources. One year later, he was named executive director of Human Resources and Student Services.

Kirkpatrick began his career in 1990 as an athletic trainer and teacher in Fort Worth ISD, where he served through 1998.

He spent 16 years with White Settlement ISD, as an athletic trainer and teacher for five years before moving into campus administration as an assistant principal. In his last seven years in the district, he served as an elementary school principal.

“In our interviews with him, his enthusiasm and excitement at the possibility of becoming our next superintendent were very evident—and that made a big difference to us," Childress said. "He has a true passion for kids—meeting them where they are and doing all he can in moving them forward. Dr. Kirkpatrick wants to be the superintendent of Cleburne ISD—and he feels Cleburne would be a great place to call home.”

Kirkpatrick holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Texas Christian University. His Master’s in Education and Doctorate of Educational Leadership degrees are from Tarleton State University.