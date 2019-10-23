Seven Dallas schools will remain closed on Wednesday, three days after an EF-3 tornado tore through North Dallas and left a swath of destruction in its path on Sunday.

Dallas ISD made the closure announcement in a tweet early Wednesday morning, saying power outages were to blame for the cancellations.

The closed schools are:

Cary Middle School

Dealey Montessori

Franklin Middle School

Hillcrest High School

Kramer Elementary School

Jose “Joe” May Elementary School

Francisco Medrano Middle School

Cary Middle School, however, is the DISD school that was "probably the most damaged," Superintendent Michael Hinojosa said Monday. "When I drove by there this morning, I saw a police vehicle that was lifted from the parking lot and thrown near the school. There was significant damage throughout that school. We also anticipate that will be a total loss."

Dallas neighborhoods, businesses destroyed by Sunday's tornado Women stand outside a house damaged by a tornado in the Preston Hollow section of Dallas, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/LM Otero) A traffic light rests at a major intersection in the Preston Hollow section of Dallas Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 after a tornado tore homes and businesses apart in a densely populated area of Dallas Sunday night. (AP Photo/Jake Bleiberg) Dallas' fire station 41 was destroyed in the tornado that swept through Dallas Oct. 21. Cary Middle School sustained heavy damage in the October 20 tornado that swept across Dallas County. Cary Middle School (left) and Thomas Jefferson High School (right) were damaged in the Dallas tornado on Oct. 20. Walnut Hill Elementary sustained damage after the October 20th tornado St. Mark's School of Texas in Dallas had to cancel classes on Oct. 21, 2019, due to damage from storms late the previous night. The school is located near Royal Lane and Preston Road. St. Mark's School of Texas in Dallas had to cancel classes on Oct. 21, 2019, due to damage from storms late the previous night. The school is located near Royal Lane and Preston Road. St. Mark's School of Texas in Dallas had to cancel classes on Oct. 21, 2019, due to damage from storms late the previous night. The school is located near Royal Lane and Preston Road. St. Mark's School of Texas in Dallas had to cancel classes on Oct. 21, 2019, due to damage from storms late the previous night. The school is located near Royal Lane and Preston Road. St. Mark's School of Texas in Dallas had to cancel classes on Oct. 21, 2019, due to damage from storms late the previous night. The school is located near Royal Lane and Preston Road. Aerial footage shows damage from Sunday night's storm. A tornado ripped through North Dallas, leaving destruction in its wake on Oct. 20, 2019. A tornado ripped through North Dallas, leaving destruction in its wake on Oct. 20, 2019. A tornado ripped through North Dallas, leaving destruction in its wake on Oct. 20, 2019. A tornado ripped through North Dallas, leaving destruction in its wake on Oct. 20, 2019. A tornado ripped through North Dallas, leaving destruction in its wake on Oct. 20, 2019. A tornado ripped through North Dallas, leaving destruction in its wake on Oct. 20, 2019. A tornado ripped through North Dallas, leaving destruction in its wake on Oct. 20, 2019. A tornado ripped through North Dallas, leaving destruction in its wake on Oct. 20, 2019.

Because of that, Cary Middle School's 500 students will be split up and moved between Medrano Middle School and Franklin Middle School, Hinojosa said.

But both of those schools are still experiencing power outages, according to Dallas ISD's tweet, leading to the cancelation.

That number of school closures is down from 12 Dallas ISD schools being closed on Tuesday. Wednesday will be the first day back for a number of students since the tornado hit.

RELATED: Support The Schools

Many of them will be attending school at different buildings or locations due to the damage sustained during Sunday's storms.

For more on WFAA:

RELATED: Thomas Jefferson High School teachers pull double duty preparing to go back to school Wednesday

RELATED: Two days after Dallas-area tornados, more than 20 schools remain closed

RELATED: Two Dallas schools likely completely destroyed after Sunday's storms, superintendent says