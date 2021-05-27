Charges dismissed against former UNT, Argyle High School football coach

Tate Wallis resigned from the University of North Texas after allegations were made against him.

DENTON, Texas — Charges of inappropriate behavior with a student have been dropped against a man who coached football at several area high schools and the University of North Texas in Denton.

Tate Wallis had been indicted and arrested in September 2020.

Court records show the state filed a motion to dismiss the case against him in a Denton County court Tuesday.

According to court records, a judge closed the case Wednesday.

Wallis released this statement:

“I am glad that the evidence has shown that the allegations made against me were not based on facts. From the very beginning I worked diligently to clear my name and show that these charges were erroneous. I appreciate the effort of my defense counsel and all of the people who supported me while the evidence was reviewed. I look forward to putting this behind me.”

Wallis’s attorneys, Stephanie Luce Ola and Earl Dobson, released this statement:

“We are pleased by the decision of the District Attorney’s Office to drop the charges against Mr. Wallis. With a thorough review of the evidence, it became clear to us that the charges made against Mr. Wallis were not supported with facts. We hope that this can help Mr. Wallis move forward and reclaim his reputation as a respectable member of our community.”

The charges against Wallis stemmed from his time as a football coach at Argyle High School, where he worked from April 2018 until January 2020.

At the time of his arrest, Argyle ISD said the district had received "multiple" reports of inappropriate behavior by Wallis.

He joined the UNT football team in 2020 but resigned after his arrest.