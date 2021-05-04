Carroll ISD school board votes to lift face mask requirement, starting June 1

Face masks are currently required at schools by the TEA, but the requirement can be removed by a district's school board.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — The school board of Carroll ISD voted Monday evening to end the requirement of masks as of June 1.

Masks are optional at some other districts in North Texas, including Joshua ISD, Weatherford ISD and Melissa ISD, where they were voted on by school boards.

Vaccines haven't been approved for children yet, but The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for young adults age 12 and older by next week, according to a federal official and a person familiar with the process.

The TEA released updated guidance for school districts last week, saying schools must still require every student, teacher, or staff member to wear masks on school property or during school activities.

Health experts and local leaders have asked people to continue wearing face coverings to protect themselves and their neighbors and to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The statewide mask mandate was lifted in March, but businesses are still allowed to require face masks.