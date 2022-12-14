Carroll ISD rolls back protections for students based on race, religion, gender, sexual orientation in Student Code of Conduct

The Carroll ISD Board of Trustees voted to roll back the protections with a 5-1 vote.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Controversy has been raised over recent changes made by Carroll ISD to its Student Code of Conduct, rolling back protections for students based on race, religion, gender and sexual identity.

The measures were passed by trustees with a 5-1 vote Monday night.

In a statement from the district, Carroll ISD said its code dictates the Board of Trustees annually establish a Student Code of Conduct for the district, along with procedures to handle behaviors like bullying, discrimination and harassment.

The district additionally stated its Policy Review Committee, made up of parents and staff, recommended the board adopt the non-discrimination statement endorsed by the Federal Department of Education Office of Civil Rights, the regulating body for enforcing civil rights laws in education.

"The District is utilizing OCR’s non-discrimination statement, which reflects Carroll ISD 'does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, disability, or age in its programs and activities and provides equal access to the Boy Scouts and other designated youth groups,'" Carroll ISD wrote in a statement.

Carroll ISD's Code of Conduct, now aligned with OCR's non-discrimination statement, outlaws discrimination against students based on their sex, encompassing the district's LGBTQ+ students, the district stated.

But some say the measure guts protections for students based on race, religion, gender and sexual orientation and puts students and the district at risk.

