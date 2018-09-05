ALVORD, Texas -- An elementary school principal has decided to stop a tradition at her school in which students received spankings on their birthdays.

Alvord Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Randy Brown said in a statement Wednesday the district received three complaints from community members about the tradition at Alvord Elementary School, which consisted of a student receiving "spankings" for their birthday by Principal Bridget Williams.

"The birthday spankings are of course not actual spankings, they are a traditional celebration of a child’s birthday," Brown said.

"I have talked to many other parents who don’t have any concern with the practice, I myself have a child attending school at Alvord Elementary and I personally don’t have any issue with it," he added.

Students can opt out of the tradition if they please, and Brown said the district encourages "all

parents with concerns to talk to the person they have the concern with."

He said the principal "decided on her own accord" to stop the tradition, and will instead give students a high five or hug on their birthday.

"I support the principal's decision and agree with her that we have issues much more important to focus

on than this one," Brown said.

In response to an email from a concerned citizen, Principal Williams stated she "made some changes to finish out the last of this school year and will be making more changes for next year's ways to celebrate students' special days."

She added that she would love for the concerned citizen to come to the school "to see and feel the positive essence in our atmosphere of academic and nurturing learning."

Alvord is 77 miles northwest of Dallas.

