The former Baylor University head coach returns to college football for the first time since leaving Baylor amidst a sexual assault scandal in 2016.

GRAMBLING, La. — Grambling State University confirmed to 6 News Thursday it had named former Baylor head football coach Art Briles as its next offensive coordinator.

Briles was fired from Baylor in 2016 amidst a sexual assault scandal involving his players. The position marks Briles' first college coaching job since he was fired.

Briles took a head coaching job for Mount Vernon High School in 2019. He was there for two seasons.

Briles also coached the American football team, Estra Guelfi Firenze based in Florence.

Briles was Baylor's head coach from 2008 to 2015. He had a 65-37 record and won two Big 12 titles in 2013 and 2014.

In August, the NCAA Committee on Infractions released its decision pertaining to the sexual assault scandal at Baylor. Although the organization did not punish the school directly for the alleged assaults committed by football players during Briles' tenure as head football coach, citing that the matters are legal issues not outlined by the NCAA, the panel did state, "The head coach failed to meet even the most basic expectations of how a person should react to the kind of conduct at issue in this case."

In the committee's public report, it states, "His incurious attitude toward potential criminal conduct by his student-athletes was deeply troubling to the panel."