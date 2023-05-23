Arlington ISD lone superintendent finalist backs out

ARLINGTON, Texas — The lone finalist to become Arlington ISD's new superintendent has withdrawn her candidacy for the position, the district announced.
AISD's Board of Trustees learned Monday night that the finalist, Michelle Cavazos, had signed a new give-year contract with Gregory-Portland ISD, the school district where she currently works as superintendent.
The search will continue, AISD Board President Melody Fowler said.
"We understand the enormity of the position we're trying to fill and are committed to continuing our search to identify top candidates," Fowler said in a statement.
Board members will begin discussing what steps to take next in the search process during a board meeting Wednesday afternoon, Fowler said.
AISD's current superintendent, Marcelo Cavazos, is retiring. In a January 2023 news release, Cavazos said his last day would be Aug. 31, 2023.
The search for the new superintendent began in February when the board hired Texas Association of School Boards Executive Search Services to lead the search. Consultants met with staff in March to talk about desired leadership qualities for the new superintendent and developed a profile used to evaluate applicants.