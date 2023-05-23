Arlington ISD lone superintendent finalist backs out

Michelle Cavazos will be staying at Gregory-Portland ISD near Corpus Christi. She was named the lone finalist for Arlington ISD on May 4.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The lone finalist to become Arlington ISD's new superintendent has withdrawn her candidacy for the position, the district announced.

AISD's Board of Trustees learned Monday night that the finalist, Michelle Cavazos, had signed a new give-year contract with Gregory-Portland ISD, the school district where she currently works as superintendent.

The search will continue, AISD Board President Melody Fowler said.

"We understand the enormity of the position we're trying to fill and are committed to continuing our search to identify top candidates," Fowler said in a statement.

Board members will begin discussing what steps to take next in the search process during a board meeting Wednesday afternoon, Fowler said.

AISD's current superintendent, Marcelo Cavazos, is retiring. In a January 2023 news release, Cavazos said his last day would be Aug. 31, 2023.