Allen High School honors 1,700 graduates with in-person ceremony at football stadium

The school district hosted the graduation outdoors and allowed every graduate to bring as many as eight guests.

ALLEN, Texas — More than 1,700 graduates at Allen High will enjoy an in-person graduation Friday night. The Allen Independent School District hosted the graduation outdoors at the football stadium and allowed every graduate to bring as many as eight guests.

Reyva Chawla is the Senior Class President and one of the speakers at the event. She led her class during the most unthinkable year.

“I was a virtual student this entire year,” Chawla said. “It was definitely difficult adjusting to Zoom, online classes, online coursework. It’s something that no one has really done before when the pandemic started.”

Chawla plans to study Computer Science at the University of Texas, but on Friday she looked back on her senior year where she missed some memorable events.

“I know for homecoming especially, the first semester without a vaccine, it was super dangerous and everything so we couldn’t have homecoming and stuff,” Chawla said.

Thankfully things improved in the spring as Allen ISD moved forward with plans to host both Prom and graduation.

"It’s like the things you think about growing up, and you think about your senior year, and it’s always prom and graduation, so I’m really glad to have both of those in person,” Chawla said.

It was an especially interesting year for everyone in education. Matt Russell is the Principal at Allen High School.

“Some of the work teachers have done this year to support kids, to take care of kids, take care of each other, it’s nothing short of miraculous,” Russell said. “And so I am especially proud to consider myself a colleague with so many great individuals.”

Russell has worked in education for several decades, he’s never seen a school year like this one. That’s why he is so proud of the students and so excited to watch them celebrate on a special night.

“I couldn’t be more proud of them, it’s going to be a great night and we’re looking forward to watching the success of all these graduates,” Russell said. “It is a testament to their grit, to their fortitude. In my speech tonight I’m going to talk about that, I’m going to talk about the grit, the things they’ve overcome and how great it is to see them in-person.”