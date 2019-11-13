This story has been updated to reflect classes have been canceled instead of just delayed.

A water main break at South Washington Street and Fair Road in Kaufman caused all schools in the district to cancel classes Wednesday, officials said around 7:20 a.m. on social media.

Mike Forbes/WFAA

The water main break has caused Kaufman ISD's campuses to be without water, officials said, which is why they decided to cancel classes.

Officials with the city said crews were working on repairs around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday and expected the break to be fixed within 'a few hours.'

Kaufman ISD officials had originally said around 6 a.m. that schools would be on a two-hour delay.

This is a developing story. WFAA will update it as more information becomes available.

More on WFAA:

RELATED: Their skin might be different colors, but these boys see themselves as twins

RELATED: Town hall meeting addresses latest construction concerns at South Oak Cliff High School

RELATED: North Texas counselor creates 'emotional locker' for students

RELATED: Texas substitute teacher fired after video shows her allegedly fighting with student