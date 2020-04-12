All Azle ISD employees to receive one-time bonus for work during pandemic

Superintendent Todd Smith commended the "willingness our employees have shown to take on extra roles and responsibilities during these challenging times."

The Azle Independent School District Board of Trustees voted Thursday to give all employees a one-time bonus this December, according to an email that was sent to district employees and provided to WFAA.

The one-time payment is in recognition of the school district's "diligent work during adverse conditions" this year as they all continued to provide an education for the students who attend Azle ISD.

In the email, Superintendent Todd Smith commended the "willingness our employees have shown to take on extra roles and responsibilities during these challenging times. You have all exemplified the 'Heart of Azle.'"

The bonus payments will be taxed, but Smith wrote in the email that employees should receive the following amount before taxes:

$1,094 for all full-time employees, including bus drivers, hired prior to October 1

$530 for all part-time employees

$530 for any employee hired after October 1 but before November 20