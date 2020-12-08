5 ways to make the first day of virtual learning a success

Start the school year off on the right foot with these easy steps.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The first day of school is always important, even if this year looks a little different than most.

Here are five ways to make sure the first day of virtual learning is a success.

1.Don't wait until the first day to log in

Setting up devices ahead of time prevents delays caused by connection problems, lost usernames and passwords on the first day.

“Do everything you can to be prepared as parents,” said Valerie Sokolosky, an author with an emphasis on leadership and etiquette.

Make sure you and your kids know how to charge and turn on devices and how to log-in to the learning system. If you aren’t tech savvy, don’t be afraid to find someone who is.

“Get some technical help and yes, I would practice it,” Sokolosky said.

2. Set up a dedicated study space

Learning is easier and more comfortable on a table or desk than on the bed or the couch.

Dedicated spaces to study make it easier for students to focus, according to Dr. Steven Wurtz, chief academic officer at Arlington Independent School District.

“Students will then enter that space knowing they have a specific purpose there,” Wurtz said. “Then when they leave that space they’re also able to relax and do other things so their home doesn’t become school 24 hours a day.”

3. Know how the “mute” button works

The last thing you want is for a class full of kids to hear you in the background on a call with coworkers, having a conversation with your spouse, yelling at the dog or worse. Make sure your child knows how the “mute” button works and they remember to use it.

“We’ve all been caught in situations like that,” Sokolosky said. “The muting is absolutely imperative."

4. Get to know classroom rules

Different districts have different policies but most will have stricter guidelines in the fall semester than they did last spring when the pandemic was new.

If kids think they can wear whatever they want and log in whenever they feel like it, guess again.

“Our student code of conduct and our dress codes are very much the same,” Wurtz said.

5. Try not to stress

There’s going to be a learning curve for everyone -- teachers, students and parents.

"We’re not going to do any of this perfect," Wurtz said. "We’ll make mistakes along the way and i think that’s okay. It's part of the learning process."

The important thing is to learn and adapt.