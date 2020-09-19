Mesquite teacher receives classroom monitor, gift certificate for going above and beyond for his students

WFAA profiled Earl Wilson, a fourth grade teacher who spends his own time and money hand dropping of supplies, notes and gifts for his students.

MESQUITE, Texas — Earl Wilson is a fourth grade teacher at Thompson Elementary in Mesquite, one of many teachers working to manage their classes through the internet.

But WFAA profile Wilson because he goes above and beyond for his students, regularly loading up his car to deliver notes of encouragement, school supplies and even birthday presents.

He does it all on his own time, and using his own money.

Wilson is gaining attention for his efforts now, and a couple local businesses are stepping up to support him.

On Friday afternoon, Trophy Nissan is giving him a monitor for his classroom, as well as another surprise gift.

And on Tuesday, Academy is giving a gift certificate to buy supplies for his class. They also have a surprise planned for Wilson.