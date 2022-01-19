3 Denton high schools placed on lockdown as police investigate 'unsubstantiated threats'

Two other schools were placed on soft lockdown.

DENTON, Texas — Denton police placed multiple schools under lockdown as officers investigate "unsubstantiated threats" at Denton High School and Ryan High School, police said. There are large police presences at both campuses as an abundance of caution.

Police are working to determine the credibility of the threat. Police are asking people to avoid the areas so that officers can work.

The lockdown was lifted at Guyer High School, as well as the lockouts at Calhoun Middle School and Newton Rayzor Elementary.

Searches inside the buildings are ongoing, police said at about 11 a.m.