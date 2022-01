There was a mechanical failure with the heating units at the schools.

GARLAND, Texas — Two elementary schools in Garland ISD are closed Friday due to a mechanical failure with the heating system, the district said.

Classes at Keeley Elementary in Rowlett and Luna Elementary in Garland will resume Monday.

"The safety of our students remains our top priority. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," the district tweeted.

