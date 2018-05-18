A fatal crash on I-30 eastbound in Mesquite slowed traffic early Friday morning for commuters.

No other information is available at this time surrounding this incident. The wreckage has been cleared and the roadway is open once again.

Additionally, a short distance away, another crash slowed traffic near I-30 and Ferguson.

A UPS truck crashed with another car and two inside lanes of westbound I-30 were closed.

According to the Dallas County Sheriff Deputy, the truck was heading east on I-30 but when it hit the zipper line/median it flipped and was facing westbound.

Both lanes are expected to reopen shortly.

