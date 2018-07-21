DUNCANVILLE, Texas -- James and Monica Lewis of Duncanville returned to their home for the first time only to see the damage in the daylight. The fire had ravaged most of their rooms and devastated their master bedroom.

"Four minutes changed our life...four minutes," said Monica Lewis. They were not home at the time, but the four minutes were captured on their Ring cameras. At around 1:20 p.m., their Ring camera records a FedEx delivery guy drops off a package to the doorstep of their home. The camera also recorded a man the Lewis' say they don't know picked up that package three minutes later.

A minute after that, the couple says the same man walked into their backyard. Monica said the next thing they know their stuff has been taken, and the house was on fire. "I open up the garage door and I see smoke coming from the kitchen door," said Monica.

The fire disfigured pictures on their walls. It melted the light bulbs above them, and their rather large collection of perfumes and colognes now only smell like smoke. "I never felt so disrespected. I never felt so disrespected," said James Lewis Jr., who did three tours overseas in the Army.

Thankfully their nephew Shaqwan Hayes was at a job fair at the time. Monica thought he was home at the time. The computer's gone, jewelry gone, personal items gone...everything," said Shaqwan Hayes.

The State Fire Marshals Office is looking into all this. The family tells WFAA it has turned over the videos to detectives.

The Lewis' came to the house to list out what was stolen. An almost impossible task when you consider it's hard to differentiate from what the fire took. "God will take care of us and we know God will take care of you. Be mindful of that. It's not a joke. Karma is real," said Monica forcefully.

The family has put together the following GoFundMe account to help with expenses.

