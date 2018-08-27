DUNCANVILLE, Texas -- Four Duncanville High School seniors are enjoying their new found fame for there an a cappella rendition of the "Star Spangled Banner."

"My grannie got in contact with me about it, and she was like 'how do you get the video? Do you send it through Facebook or do you send it through text message," said Ryan Smith a member of the group.

To date, their rendition of the National Anthem, that Smith's Grandmother was referring to, has been viewed 100,000 times on Facebook alone.

"Yes, honestly, it felt like we had everybody's attention when we were singing," said a fellow group member, Danny Lyons, describing the performance.

The performance was for a back-to-school pep rally. The boys spent there last few days of summer learning the music. "We just thought this would be a great opportunity for us four to sing together and try to get some exposure," said Matthew Merritt.

Practice that paid off paid off.

"We put so much into it, and I feel like maybe everybody who watched the video could feel all the work and all the hard work that we put in to make it sound the way that it did," Smith said.

Their music resonated with so many, but don't call them an overnight success. The four have been singing together since they were young.

"Since I was in middle school, I've been singing in classically trained choirs and so that really helped me versus the rap genres or hip-hop genres that I still sing for enjoyment," Aadon Benson said.

All four are college bound -- and all four hope to continue studying music. They say this viral video is just the beginning.

