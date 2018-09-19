FORT WORTH, TX — Fort Worth police responded to a crash on 820 near Campus Drive just after 1 a.m., Wednesday morning. They found a man, the only person in the truck, had been shot.

Police say MedStar transported him to a local hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Police say they do not yet know where the shooting happened, or any motive for the violence. They also say they haven't found any witnesses.

As homicide detectives investigate the scene, westbound lanes of SE Loop 820 are closed.

Police have not yet identified the victim.

This is a developing story and we will be continuously updating throughout. Check back for new information and don't forget to download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

© 2018 WFAA