FORT WORTH, TX — A man died early Wednesday after police found him with a gunshot wound inside a wrecked pickup truck on Southeast Loop 820 in Fort Worth.

Fort Worth police responded to a crash on 820 near Campus Drive just after 1 a.m. The man, who was the only person in the truck, had been shot, police said.

MedStar took the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they don't yet know where the shooting happened, or any motive for the violence. They also said they haven't found any witnesses.

As homicide detectives investigated the scene, westbound lanes of Loop 820 were closed. The highway re-opened by rush hour.

Police have not yet identified the victim.

