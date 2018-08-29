Dallas, TX — It happened just before 1:00 a.m., Wednesday, in the 2200 block of Belknap Ave., in southern Dallas.

Dallas police say a teenage girl and another person were sitting in a parked pickup truck. That's when a car full of men drove by and started shooting at the truck.

Our crews on the scene say the truck had several bullet holes.

Police say the teen girl, who was sitting in the passengers seat where the gunmen opened fire, was hit in the neck.

Police say she is now stable at Methodist hospital. There are not yet any descriptions of the suspects.

