DALLAS — A total of four patrol teams will be dedicated to policing the use of fireworks and celebratory gunfire across Dallas for New Year’s Eve Monday night.

According to the city, each team will consist of a Dallas Police officer and a Dallas Fire-Rescue inspector.

Officials say that one team will be assigned to four sections of the city including the central, southeast, southwest, and south-central parts of Dallas.

In Dallas, shooting off fireworks within city limits is illegal. If caught, you could pay a $2,000 fine. Your fireworks will also be confiscated.

If you discharge a firearm within the city, you could spend at least a year in jail and may pay a fine of $4,000. Investigators say discharging a gun could also mean facing a deadly conduct charge.

That charge, if convicted, could mean 2 to 10 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

And fireworks use seems to be getting worse in Dallas, especially for firefighters.

On July 4, WFAA exclusively showed you video captured by a firefighter during a medical call where you can see revelers shooting fireworks near an engine.

The video captures a moment where an artillery shell was thrown underneath the truck.

You see a firework illuminate near the front of the engine, hear an explosion, and then smoke can be seen coming from the undercarriage.

A firefighter in the truck then says, “We just got hit.”

The oil pan was blown off that engine and had to be pulled out of service. Another engine had to be pulled out of service too when someone put an artillery shell on the front windshield.

The explosion from the firework caused the front of the windshield to shatter and crack.

Another incident involved DFR Ambulance 24. WFAA shared pictures of its charred floorboards after another reveler tossed an artillery shell inside the cab when the window was rolled down.

A paramedic was flagged down by someone for help, and when he rolled down the window the firework was tossed inside by another individual.

Thankfully, no first responders were seriously injured. A spokesperson also said that the monetary damage to the trucks was minimal.

Captain Jim McDade, the President of the Dallas Fire Fighter’s Association, said that dodging fireworks on July 4 and sometimes on New Year’s Eve is becoming a safety concern.

“They seem to think that it’s some sort of a game to fire them at us,” McDade said.

On those holidays, McDade has advocated for an increase in police escorts. He said that engines will often get an escort if requested, but not every truck is guaranteed one.

When WFAA asked Dallas Police about a safety plan for NYE, a department spokesperson said, “Should an incident occur, DPD officers will provide a response.” That spokesperson also said that it wouldn’t release specific safety plans due to public safety reasons.

“Hopefully, tonight they bring in some extra officers for these sort of occurrences,” McDade said. “But we can’t be guaranteed that they’re not working car wrecks or other things that are going on during New Year’s Eve.”

