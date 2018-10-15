On Old Foamy Road in Cleburne Monday, feet of water rushing over the roadway forced crews to close the street down. It was one of dozens of roads closed in Johnson County because of high water.

"Even when gates are closed, we have people that drive around gates," said Jamie Moore, the emergency management coordinator for Johnson County.

WFAA went out on the road Monday with Moore, who showed us how treacherous the roads have become. "Very dangerous situation," he said, pointing to a road that was submerged in rain. "And it's not even worth it to test out the water."

Johnson County is getting the brunt of the relentless rain. About six inches are expected Monday and Tuesday, on top of the rain we had this weekend, which left the ground severely saturated. Now, there's nowhere else for the water to run, so it's ending up on the roads.

Crews in Johnson County are trying to locate and close those roads down quickly. Monday morning, Moore says a woman drove into high water in Cleburne before a barricade had been put up. She ended up on her car's roof, clinging to trees for an hour before she could be rescued. "We have to really work on educating people to be conscious when they're driving." Moore said.

That means not testing the water, no matter how shallow it may look. "Right now we have almost 30 roads closed across the county," Moore said.

There's no telling with this weather how many more they'll have to close for the sake of your safety.

