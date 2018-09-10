Aundrea Pilant Whalen and Daniel Beville looked like the perfect couple. They met in 1994 and married shortly after.

"We both came from very good family backgrounds. We’re both Christians,” said Whalen. Aundrea’s family were traveling gospel singers even performing on television.

She says life seemed great until she got pregnant. “Once I became pregnant he became very jealous of Dillion," she said.

Aundrea says her husband became both verbally and physically abusive after their son Dillion was born. "He felt Dillion was taking time away from him. He got really jealous when I was nursing Dillion. That’s when it really became noticeable that he didn’t want me and Dillion to be that connected," she said.

She says first came the name calling then the beatings and the choking. One beating was so severe Aundrea blacked out. "He was over me, thinking I was dead. He was over me crying, thinking I was dead," she said.

After that she knew she had to get out or die. "In the middle of the night, I had a diaper bag and I grabbed my son and we went through Dillion’s window. "We literally went out the window," she said.

Aundrea says she called police multiple times after being assaulted but it was never enough. "I would call the police, and they would never arrest him. They would file a police report and nothing happened until it was too late," she said.

She went into hiding, filed for divorce and fought for custody. A judge gave Dan Beville visitation rights and Aundrea couldn’t do anything about it. On the first weekend he had Dillion, he did the unthinkable.

"He sat on the foot of the bed, and he held the rifle to the back of Dillion’s back and with one shot it went through Dillion and it went through Dan’s heart," she said.

Beville left a suicide note saying he had also planned on killing Aundrea. For months after the murder-suicide, she went to her son’s grave site. "I used to lay here, and there were times I wouldn’t leave for days, just lay there and not want to leave his side. It was unnatural for me to leave his side," she said.

One day as she sat by his grave she did some soul searching. “I then realized where he is, so it kind of came over me. I was healed knowing this was just a body here. Didn’t serve a purpose being here. His legacy lives in my heart not here in this cemetery," she said.

She tells her story now because through the darkest days of her life, she held on to her faith. "My faith is the whole reason that got me out of bed every day. Without faith, I could not be the person that I am today,” she said.

She has found peace. "I am living proof that there is hope even when you have gone through hell there’s still hope," she said. She tells her story not only to help others, but also so that Dillion will live on.

You can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233 or TTY 1−800−787−3224.

