Dolly Parton visited Pigeon Forge on Friday, making an announcement about Dollywood's "largest capital investment ever," according to the announcement from the park.

Wildwood Grove, the name of the "new land" in Dollywood, is a $37 million investment that features 11 new experiences for guests of all ages.

The "new land" will have four new costume characters and will open in 2019. It will have a new dining option that will offer "Southern-inspired, Southwest-fresh items.

Nearly $1 million was invested in Wildwood Grove's landscaping, featuring 400 trees and 1,000 shrubs.

The attractions in the "new land" will include a 55-foot tall tree that "comes to life each evening during a unique nighttime show."

A Vekoma 453m suspended roller coaster, 'The Dragonflier,' will "let guests soar with a dragonfly as it dips and darts along the gushing geysers and lush landscape," while a Metallbau Emmeln Pony Trek ride named the Black Bear Trail that will allow riders to hop on "friendly bears for a spirited trek through their natural habitat."

The 'Sycamore Swing' is a "leaf boat" ride that will "swing back and forth just like a leaf falling from a giant sycamore tree," made by the company Zamperla. The 'Treetop Tower' is also made by Zamperla, and will provide guests with views at 40 feet as they ride inside giant acorns and spin around the top of the "tall oak tree" before coming gently back down to the grove floor.

Another new attraction will be 'The Mad Mockingbird', in honor of Tennessee's state bird. The "bird", a Larson Flying Scooter ride, will fly around a "tall tree" in a high-speed circle, according to the handout."Riders control their ride experience by moving a sail as the birds rush above the ground," it said.

Guests will also be able to chase each other in "friendly frogs" in the 'Frogs and Firelies' attraction, a Zamperla Jump Around ride. There will also be an attraction named 'Hidden Hollow' that is a 4,000 square foot indoor, climate-controlled climb structure and an "oasis" called 'Wildwood Creek' that will feature pop jets, splashing pools and other wet and dry activities, including "music instruments" for guests.

This will be the first new area added to Dollywood since 2008, when the park added "Wilderness Pass."

It will be located next to Dollywood's "Timber Canyon."

