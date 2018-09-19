DALLAS – A large group of pastors and church members gathered outside Dallas Police headquarters to pray and call for justice in the investigation into the suspicious shooting death of Botham Shem Jean.

Hand-in-hand, clergy and other members of the United Methodist Church from across North Texas hit the street for a unique justice walk. The group, representing diverse ethnic backgrounds, came together in solidarity with the United Methodists of All Colors Walk for Justice. "This is not about a rush to judgment,” Reverend Edlen Cowley of Fellowship United Methodist Church told the crowd. “This is about lady justice.”

Hispanic, black, and white pastors prayed as they walked from Dallas Police headquarters to the apartment building where Botham Jean was killed. "Today, we all have a responsibility to make sure that his death isn’t in vain,” said Reverend Dr. Michael Bowie, President of South central Jurisdiction – Black Methodists for Church Renewal.

The pastors were asking for understanding and patience as the investigation into Jean’s suspicious shooting death continues to play out. Jean, 26, was shot and killed in his own home by Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger on Sept. 6, 2018.

Guyger claimed she mistakenly thought she was entering her own home when she shot Jean. Investigators from different agencies have released different accounts of Guyger’s story. She is now facing manslaughter charges, and remains on paid administrative leave.

"Many of the fears and frustrations that have, once again, come forth in the past two weeks, have not been a part of my experience. And so I need to listen. We need to listen," Andy Lewis with the Center for Missional Outreach said.

While some in the crowd listened, other clergy members were encouraging others to speak out and stop making excuses that further divide communities.

"We need to learn to simply say injustice is here. Period. A black man was killed unjustly. Period. Our systems are in need of repair. Period," Raegan Gilliland with Clergywomen Leadership Team said.

The group of United Methodists of All Colors say, moving forward, they will be praying for all sides affected by the tragedy.

More than 100 pastors signed a letter supporting justice for Botham Jean. Those who attended the justice walk say they will remain patient, yet vigilant, as the investigation continues.

© 2018 WFAA