The search was on Tuesday for a developmentally disabled young man who was placed on a bus in Corpus Christi headed for St. Louis but never made it.

On Wednesday 26-year-old son Arron Ashby was found at a Greyhound station in Dallas. His family members along with area law enforcement are now working to secure his safe return home.

"It's been a definite ordeal ever since Friday when we expected him to arrive," said Dan Ashby, the father of Arron Michael Ashby.

Dan is from Maryland Heights, a suburb of St. Louis, Missouri. He said his son has brain damage with the mental capacity of an eight-year-old child, but managed to travel to Corpus Christi about a month ago.

"He showed up at our doorstep about four weeks ago," said Wade Fjeld, executive director of the Palmer Drug Abuse Program.

Fjeld said Arron needed help and said he wanted to go home last week.

"I bought him some new clothes, got him cleaned up, put him at the Oxford House to stay for the night and I got him a bus ticket to leave the next morning for St. Louis," Fjeld said.

Fjeld said he made sure to notify the bus representatives that Ashby had special needs. His ticket was clearly stamped "Travel Assistance."

3News learned that Ashby made it to the bus station in San Antonio and somehow missed his connection there.

"He came into their station. His mind wasn't right. They turned around, I guess they thought maybe he was on drugs or something, and actually ran him off the bus lot despite the fact that he had a riders assist tag on his ticket right there that Wade had purchased," Arron's father said.

The media contact Greyhound Lines and they released the following statement:

We’re currently working diligently to locate the whereabouts of the customer, as ensuring our customers remain safe when traveling with Greyhound is the core of our business, and we understand the importance of reuniting him with his family. We do recall seeing the customer at the San Antonio station. He left the station on Thursday prior to his bus arriving, and returned on Friday as if he was ready to travel. However, once we directed him to the area to board his bus, he left the station once again. While we do everything we can to accommodate customers with special needs, we're unable to make customers remain at the station or board the bus against their will. We encourage customers with special needs who require additional supervision to travel with a companion if possible. At this time, it’s uncertain if the employees and drivers in San Antonio were aware that the customer needed extra assistance.

Arron's father has been unable to get any information.

"They kept saying it was going to be arriving later, he'd be arriving later, and then they turn around and tell me as of yesterday they couldn't give me any information at all," Ashby said.

In the meantime, the Ashby family has filed a missing person's report with police in Missouri.

There is one glimmer of hope -- a man matching Arron Ashby's description near the bus depot in San Antonio has been spotted.

