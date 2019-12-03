Many people woke up early Tuesday morning as emergency sirens started going off in parts of Dallas County around 2:30 a.m., but there was no emergency.

Police in Lancaster and Desoto were swamped with calls. The DeSoto police told WFAA that it was a "system malfunction" that caused it.

Tri-City Dispatch, which controls the sirens, is still investigating the cause of the glitch. They do not know the cause of the malfunction, according to DeSoto Police.

The City of DeSoto and City of Lancaster posted on their respective Twitter and Facebook pages, alerting the community that it was not an emergency.



In a statement, City of DeSoto said it also sent out a message to subscribers to the CODE RED emergency weather notification service that sirens "were malfunctioning and that there was not an actual emergency."

This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.