A powerful line of storms is marching through the heart of Dallas-Fort Worth area Wednesday morning. Damaging winds 65-75mph are likely on the leading edge.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning and a Wind Advisory has been issued for counties in North Texas. Strong wind gusts and heavy rain are moving through, so make sure to take your time during this wet morning commute.

Quarter-size hail could also become a threat, and a few isolated tornadoes could be a possibility, as a large band of storms moves from west to east through North Texas.

The good news? Once the storms move to the east, we'll see sunshine and temperatures in the 70s, similar to Saturday.

Watch the expected timecast of Wednesday's storms: