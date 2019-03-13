The severe weather threat is over for the DFW area and moves east, but the rain stays to make for a messy drive Wednesday morning.

A powerful line of storms marched through the heart of Dallas-Fort Worth area Wednesday morning, damaging winds from 65 to 75 mph likely on the leading edge.

Counties in North Texas had been under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning and a Wind Advisory as strong wind gusts and heavy rain moved through. Straight-line winds knocked down fencing, toppled signs and produced damage to houses as thousands of people are without power.

SEVERE WEATHER UPDATES as of 6:30 a.m.

Roads shut down at Bowen Road at I-20 for several hours to make repairs due to outages in the area. Pantego and Arlington fire departments are assisting.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kaufman and Rockwall Counties until 6:45 a.m. Widespread damaging winds are likely.

Air Traffic Control removed a ground stop for airplanes at DFW Airport

Fort Worth roads to avoid due to flooding issues: 500 Haltom Road, 8000 Heron Drive at Las Vegas Trail at Shoreview, 8000 Old Grandbury Road

More than 80,000 people in North Texas are left without power, according to Oncor Outage Map

Passengers may experience delays on DART

The good news? Once the storms move to the east, we'll see sunshine and temperatures in the 70s, similar to Saturday.