Severe weather is possible early Wednesday in North Texas, though the storms should clear out by late morning.

Damaging winds of more than 60 mph are the main threat. Quarter-size hail could also become a threat, and a few isolated tornadoes could be a possibility, as a large band of storms moves from west to east through North Texas.

A wind advisory was issued for Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, with gusts of up to 40 mph expected overnight.

Here's what to expect – and when:

Watch the expected timecast of Wednesday's storms:

The good news? Once the storms move to the east, we'll see sunshine and temperatures in the 70s, similar to Saturday.

Check the WFAA radars for the latest weather where you are.

