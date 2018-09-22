The heaviest rain started to move out of the DFW area on Saturday morning, but steady rainfall remained, along with the threat of dangerous, widespread flooding.
A flash flood watch remained in effect for most of North Texas until 1 p.m. Ellis County remained under a flash flood warning as of 7 a.m.
With much of the area still getting drenched, 24-hour rainfall totals were rising – some parts of Dallas County were approaching nearly 10 inches of rain. As of about 8 a.m., the official rainfall tallies since Friday were 5.63 inches in Dallas, 7.77 inches in Grand Prairie and 7.57 inches at DFW Airport.
In Collin County, Anna had seen 7.64 inches of rain, while 6.69 inches had fallen in McKinney.
White Rock Creek sets record level
Some of the most visible flooding was happening in northeast Dallas along White Rock Creek, which crested at 91.47 feet at Greenville Avenue, an all-time high for the creek. The previous high was 90.59 feet on May 2, 1990, according to the National Weather Service.
WFAA photojournalist Mike Forbes captured this footage of the floodwaters at White Rock Creek, off Northwest Highway and Lawther Drive:
Body recovered in Arlington
The body of a 24-year-old man has been recovered in the Doug Russell Park area, near the UT-Arlington campus, according to officials.
Train derailment in Farmersville
11 cars derailed after flood waters reportedly compromised a railway bridge. This is near CR 558 & CR 605. No injuries and no hazmat situation, according to police.
- Check this #WFAAWeather blog for updates, forecasts and links to radar near you.
- Download the WFAA app for dozens of local radars to track the storms where you are.
Road conditions
Roadway conditions are changing by the minute -- check WFAA's LIVE traffic map.
Click this link to check Dallas road closures.
LATEST Traffic Map & conditions
Messages from officials & law enforcement:
- Sachse Police: Sachse Rd at Wylie city limits is closed as well as on the Wylie side.
- Collin Co. Sheriff: Several roads are flooded in Collin County. DO NOT drive into or across flooded roadways. Turn around-don’t drown!
- Johnson County EM: First water rescue of the night in JoCo occurred on Old Foamy Rd south side of Cleburne. @CleburneFD made a rescue of one male.
- Keller Police: Update: Public Works was able to assess Florence and determine that it remains intact; the report to 911 dispatch that a portion had washed out was not accurate. It has reopened for now.
- Carrollton Police: Eastbound Sandy Lake at PGBT is under water. One of stranded motorists there rescued, then arrested for DWI.
- Johnson County EM: Road closures: Old Foamy, County road 506, County road 615 to hwy 67, 3000-4900-blk N FM 157, County road 505, County road 109 to FM 1807, County road 207, Lonestar Rd @ HWY 67, County road 616/County road 510
Current Flash Flood Warnings (As of 4:30 a.m.)
- Dallas, SE Tarrant counties until 6:45 a.m.
Includes Dallas, Arlington, Garland, Grand Prairie, Mesquite, Carrollton, Richardson, Mansfield, Rowlett, Euless, Desoto,Grapevine, Cedar Hill, Wylie, Coppell, Duncanville, Lancaster,Farmers Branch and Balch Springs
- Eastern Johnson, NW Ellis counties until 5 a.m.
Waxahachie, Cedar Hill, Midlothian, Glenn Heights included in the warning.
Check Weather Alerts here.
TIMELINE:
10 P.M. to 6 A.M.: This is when the heaviest rain is expected to fall. Widespread rain and storms will be falling across the metroplex and most of North Texas. Here’s a picture from Timecast to give you an idea of the coverage we’re anticipating. Notice the heavier rain is in the aforementioned area of NW of DFW. By the time we get to daybreak, rain will STILL be falling in the area.
SATURDAY 6 A.M. to 3 P.M.: Widespread showers and storms will continue through the morning and early afternoon. Heaviest rain (for the most part) at this time will be north of Dallas and Tarrant County. The coverage will break up a little bit in the afternoon, but still remain on the high side. This means the risk of isolated flooding will begin to drop a little, but it won’t be completely over.
SATURDAY EVENING AND OVERNIGHT: You guessed it…more rain! The highest coverage and heaviest rain at this time begins to migrate into east Texas slowly but surely. Even though the Flash Flood Watch isn’t extended into Saturday evening at this time, I expect that will change.
Flooding tonight in Las Colinas @Fox4Weather @wfaa @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/R0gzU8sHRD