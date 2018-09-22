The heavy downpours of rain that drenched North Texas for nearly 24 hours moved out of the area on Saturday morning – but don't expect sunshine anytime soon.

Light rainfall was expected to continue for most of North Texas on Saturday, with a 40 percent chance of rain on Sunday. A flash flood watch remained in effect until Sunday morning.

And the rain likely isn't going away. Over the next 10 days, rain chances don't fall below 20 percent.

Wish we could say the rain rolls out and the sun rolls in...but that's not the case this week! More rain chances on the way! #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/U6hQAuRjPr — Colleen Coyle (@ColleenWeather) September 22, 2018

While the rest of the weekend might not see the heavy rain we had overnight Friday, flooding will still be a concern, as the ground is already saturated. Parts of North Texas could see an additional third of an inch to an inch of rain through Sunday night.

Flash Flood Watch now expanded to include NE TX - also extended until Sunday AM. Some spots could easily pick up a few more inches of rain. Flooding is a HUGE concern with our already saturated ground - use extra caution on the roads this weekend!! #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/KUX5Ube2TX — Jesse Hawila (@JesseWFAA) September 22, 2018

Earlier Saturday, heavy rain led to dangerous flooding. By 10 a.m., the rainfall tallies from our recording stations since Friday were 6.11 inches in Dallas, 8.27 inches in Grand Prairie and 8.07 inches at DFW Airport. In Collin County, Anna had seen 8.29 inches of rain, while 7.16 inches had fallen in McKinney.

White Rock Creek sets record level

Some of the most visible flooding was happening in northeast Dallas along White Rock Creek, which crested at 91.47 feet at Greenville Avenue, an all-time high for the creek. The previous high was 90.59 feet on May 2, 1990, according to the National Weather Service.

WOW!! Check out these CRAZY rainfall totals across North Texas - and to think most of this fell within the last 12 hours! This is now the wettest September on record for #DFW. Send us your rainfall totals & photos using #wfaaweather. pic.twitter.com/8uVgNxdy9F— Colleen Coyle (@ColleenWeather) September 22, 2018

15, including 5 police officers, rescued in southeast Dallas

Five police officers who were trying to help a stranded motorist got trapped themselves as the Prairie Creek flooded in southeast Dallas. Firefighters rescued the officers and the stranded motorist, along with nine people in a nearby recovery home in the 8400 block of Fireside Drive.

Everman residents head to roofs to escape floodwaters

More than 40 homes in Everman were damaged by floodwaters overnight Friday. According to Everman’s Fire Chief, when first responders arrived, they could not drive through the water. People were on their roofs waiting to be rescued. The city is asking impacted residents to go to the city annex. Red Cross has been called to help.

"It didn't take long at all," resident Seretha Binion said of the floodwaters. "Next thing I knew, it was all through the whole house...I heard the gurgling going on where the air conditioner was. By the time I got up to check that, the whole house was flooded. It got up about two feet in the house, and it came in through the windows."

23-year-old man drowns near UTA campus

A 23-year-old man drowned in a creek near the UTA campus Friday night, officials said. His body was found near Doug Russell Park about 1:50 a.m.

Train derailment in Farmersville

11 cars were derailed after flood waters reportedly compromised a railway bridge. This was near CR 558 & CR 605. No injuries and no hazmat situation, according to police.

Six Flags Over Texas closed Saturday

The park tweeted that it was shut down due to a "storm related power outage."

Road conditions

Mandy Woods shared this photo of what she described as a stalled out Midlothian Police vehicle. According to Woods, no one was hurt.

TIMELINE:

SATURDAY 6 A.M. to 3 P.M.: Widespread showers and storms will continue through the morning and early afternoon. Heaviest rain (for the most part) at this time will be north of Dallas and Tarrant County. The coverage will break up a little bit in the afternoon, but still remain on the high side. This means the risk of isolated flooding will begin to drop a little, but it won’t be completely over.

SATURDAY EVENING AND OVERNIGHT: You guessed it…more rain! The highest coverage and heaviest rain at this time begins to migrate into east Texas slowly but surely. Even though the Flash Flood Watch isn’t extended into Saturday evening at this time, I expect that will change.

Flooding tonight in Las Colinas @Fox4Weather @wfaa @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/R0gzU8sHRD

Our house in Shady Valley in Arlington flooded. This is Country Club Drive. pic.twitter.com/8DavbZJMmR — Heather McWalls (@Heheher3) September 22, 2018

The occupant of this vehicle drove into the high water and is lucky@to be alive. He got swept down stream when he got out but was able to get to a bank where fire personnel assisted him. He got out with a leg injury that is being treated #oldfoamy pic.twitter.com/A3RR0wtZQj — Johnson County EM (@jocotx_em) September 22, 2018

Yes. It's STILL RAINING! The heaviest of the rain is now moving out of DFW...but it's not over yet! Widespread flooding problems reported across the area. Don't venture out early this morning if you don't have to! #wfaaweather

TRACK RADAR: https://t.co/pjVHdmqb2r pic.twitter.com/dqRA5ZMU7S — Jesse Hawila (@JesseWFAA) September 22, 2018

