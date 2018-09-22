The heaviest rain started to move out of the DFW area on Saturday morning, but steady rainfall remained, along with the threat of dangerous, widespread flooding.

A flash flood watch remained in effect for most of North Texas until 1 p.m. Ellis County remained under a flash flood warning as of 7 a.m.

With much of the area still getting drenched, 24-hour rainfall totals were rising – some parts of Dallas County were approaching 10 inches of rain.

As of 6 a.m., the heaviest of the rain was moving east and northeast out of the DFW area, but widespread steady rain was still falling across the area.

Yes. It's STILL RAINING! The heaviest of the rain is now moving out of DFW...but it's not over yet! Widespread flooding problems reported across the area. Don't venture out early this morning if you don't have to! #wfaaweather

TRACK RADAR: https://t.co/pjVHdmqb2r pic.twitter.com/dqRA5ZMU7S — Jesse Hawila (@JesseWFAA) September 22, 2018

Torrential downpours and an increasingly dangerous flooding situation for parts of Dallas and Ellis Counties. An additional 2-4 inches of rain will fall in the areas under the heaviest storms. We're seeing some rain totals in the metroplex in excess of 8 inches.

We've had NUMEROUS reports of flooded roads, water rescues, etc. PLEASE do not get out tonight. Flash Flood Warning still in place for much of the metroplex.

Developing in Everman

45 homes in Everman have been damaged by floodwaters. According to Everman’s Fire Chief, when first responders arrived, they could not drive through the water. People were on their roofs waiting to be rescued. The city is asking impacted residents to go to the city annex. Red Cross has been called to help.

Body recovered in Arlington

The body of a 24-year-old man has been recovered in the Doug Russell Park area, according to Arlington Police / Fire.

Train derailment in Farmersville

11 cars derailed after flood waters reportedly compromised a railway bridge. This is near CR 558 & CR 605. No injuries and no hazmat situation, according to police.

Check this #WFAAWeather blog for updates, forecasts and links to radar near you.

Download the WFAA app for dozens of local radars to track the storms where you are.

Mandy Woods shared this photo of what she described as a stalled out Midlothian Police vehicle. According to Woods, no one was hurt.

Road conditions

Roadway conditions are changing by the minute -- check WFAA's LIVE traffic map.

East Loop 820 at Sun Valley Dr. all lanes closed

820 at Berry in Tarrant County closed in both directions

Portion of 121 in Melissa closed

U.S. 75 near President George Bush Turnpike was closed earlier but has since reopened.

Multiple road closures in Richardson due to flooding: Jupiter and Collins, 500 block of Arapaho, Spring Valley and Frontage, Greenside and Custer, Yale and Campbell, Campbell and Jupiter.

Keller police said first-responders rescued a driver trapped in their vehicle near the low water crossing in the area of Nightingale Circle and Florence Place Lane.

In Denton, southbound I-35E is closed at Exit 462-State School Road due to water covering the roadway. Police said it may be closed for several hours.

Farmersville water advisory: Please conserve water due to a major water leak in the city. Utility Crews are currently working the issue. We will notify residents here when to return to normal use.

Click this link to check Dallas road closures.

LATEST Traffic Map & conditions

Messages from officials & law enforcement:

Sachse Police: Sachse Rd at Wylie city limits is closed as well as on the Wylie side.

Collin Co. Sheriff: Several roads are flooded in Collin County. DO NOT drive into or across flooded roadways. Turn around-don’t drown!

Johnson County EM: First water rescue of the night in JoCo occurred on Old Foamy Rd south side of Cleburne. @CleburneFD made a rescue of one male.

Keller Police: Update: Public Works was able to assess Florence and determine that it remains intact; the report to 911 dispatch that a portion had washed out was not accurate. It has reopened for now.

Carrollton Police: Eastbound Sandy Lake at PGBT is under water. One of stranded motorists there rescued, then arrested for DWI.

Johnson County EM: Road closures: Old Foamy, County road 506, County road 615 to hwy 67, 3000-4900-blk N FM 157, County road 505, County road 109 to FM 1807, County road 207, Lonestar Rd @ HWY 67, County road 616/County road 510

Current Flash Flood Warnings (As of 4:30 a.m.)

Dallas, SE Tarrant counties until 6:45 a.m. Includes Dallas, Arlington, Garland, Grand Prairie, Mesquite, Carrollton, Richardson, Mansfield, Rowlett, Euless, Desoto,Grapevine, Cedar Hill, Wylie, Coppell, Duncanville, Lancaster,Farmers Branch and Balch Springs

Eastern Johnson, NW Ellis counties until 5 a.m. Waxahachie, Cedar Hill, Midlothian, Glenn Heights included in the warning.

Check Weather Alerts here.

TIMELINE:

10 P.M. to 6 A.M.: This is when the heaviest rain is expected to fall. Widespread rain and storms will be falling across the metroplex and most of North Texas. Here’s a picture from Timecast to give you an idea of the coverage we’re anticipating. Notice the heavier rain is in the aforementioned area of NW of DFW. By the time we get to daybreak, rain will STILL be falling in the area.

SATURDAY 6 A.M. to 3 P.M.: Widespread showers and storms will continue through the morning and early afternoon. Heaviest rain (for the most part) at this time will be north of Dallas and Tarrant County. The coverage will break up a little bit in the afternoon, but still remain on the high side. This means the risk of isolated flooding will begin to drop a little, but it won’t be completely over.

SATURDAY EVENING AND OVERNIGHT: You guessed it…more rain! The highest coverage and heaviest rain at this time begins to migrate into east Texas slowly but surely. Even though the Flash Flood Watch isn’t extended into Saturday evening at this time, I expect that will change.

Report of flooding at Beltline and 183 in Irving. Photo: Eduardo De La Cruz

Flooding tonight in Las Colinas @Fox4Weather @wfaa @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/R0gzU8sHRD

Our house in Shady Valley in Arlington flooded. This is Country Club Drive. pic.twitter.com/8DavbZJMmR — Heather McWalls (@Heheher3) September 22, 2018

The occupant of this vehicle drove into the high water and is lucky@to be alive. He got swept down stream when he got out but was able to get to a bank where fire personnel assisted him. He got out with a leg injury that is being treated #oldfoamy pic.twitter.com/A3RR0wtZQj — Johnson County EM (@jocotx_em) September 22, 2018

