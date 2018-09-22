Widespread rain continues to fall across North Texas with many roadways completely flooded.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Saturday afternoon. Many counties are already under a Flash Flood Warning. A potentially dangerous situation continues to unfold so avoid driving on the roads if possible.

Traffic conditions

Roadway conditions are changing by the minute -- check WFAA's LIVE traffic map.

U.S. 75 near President George Bush Turnpike was closed earlier but has since reopened.

Multiple road closures in Richardson due to flooding include: Jupiter and Collins, 500 block of Arapaho, Spring Valley and Frontage, Greenside and Custer, Yale and Campbell, Campbell and Jupiter.

Keller police said first-responders rescued a driver trapped in their vehicle near the low water crossing in the area of Nightingale Circle and Florence Place Lane.

In Denton, southbound I-35E is closed at Exit 462-State School Road due to water covering the roadway. Police said it may be closed for several hours.

Click this link to check Dallas road closures.

LATEST Traffic Map & conditions

Current Flash Flood Warnings (As of 11:45 p.m.)

Eastern Tarrant, Dallas Counties until 3:45 a.m. Dallas, Fort Worth, Garland, Irving, Grand Prairie included.

NW Hunt, Collin, SE Grayson Counties until 12:15 a.m. Plano, McKinney, Frisco, Richardson included in the warning area.

Eastern Wise County, Denton counties until 3:00 a.m. Denton, Flower Mound, Trophy Club included in the warning area

Check Weather Alerts here.

Message from WFAA Weather Team:

DANGEROUS situation unfolding in Dallas and Tarrant Counties this evening. Very concerned about this area of heavy rain slowly moving through cities like Dallas, Irving, Carrollton and Richardson. If you don't have to get out this evening, please don't.

Flash Flood Warnings continue for practically ALL of the metroplex this evening. Periods of heavy rain continue to fall and the reports of stranded vehicles and water rescues continue to come in. Stay safe

TIMELINE:

10 P.M. to 6 A.M.: This is when the heaviest rain is expected to fall. Widespread rain and storms will be falling across the metroplex and most of North Texas. Here’s a picture from Timecast to give you an idea of the coverage we’re anticipating. Notice the heavier rain is in the aforementioned area of NW of DFW. By the time we get to daybreak, rain will STILL be falling in the area.

SATURDAY 6 A.M. to 3 P.M.: Widespread showers and storms will continue through the morning and early afternoon. Heaviest rain (for the most part) at this time will be north of Dallas and Tarrant County. The coverage will break up a little bit in the afternoon, but still remain on the high side. This means the risk of isolated flooding will begin to drop a little, but it won’t be completely over.

SATURDAY EVENING AND OVERNIGHT: You guessed it…more rain! The highest coverage and heaviest rain at this time begins to migrate into east Texas slowly but surely. Even though the Flash Flood Watch isn’t extended into Saturday evening at this time, I expect that will change.

