A man is in custody awaiting a mental health evaluation following a seven-hour standoff between him and Denton police on Friday.

A woman called police claiming her adult son was suffering from a mental health crisis and had a gun around 12:20 p.m. on Friday.

Officers arrived on scene and attempted to negotiate with the suspect at an apartment located in the 100 block of Heritage Lane.

Police were able to get the caller to exit the apartment, but the son remained inside with the weapon after several attempts to convince him to come out, according to Denton police.

Around 7:00 p.m. officials cleared the surrounding apartments for the tenants' safety. Police said while they were assisting neighbors, the suspect repeatedly pointed the gun at officers through an open door.

Then the suspect set the apartment on fire and came outside with the gun. Police said officers ordered him to drop the weapon, and he did. He was arrested.

The suspect has been identified as Jarred Etheridge, 28.

Denton Fire Rescue extinguished the fire, which impacted eight units and 20 people at the complex, according to the Red Cross.

Etheridge is charged with Aggravated Assault to a Public Servant and Arson. He was transported to the Denton City Jail where he is awaiting a mental health evaluation.