DENTON, Texas — The manager of a pawn shop in Denton is hoping video footage captured on his surveillance cameras helps detectives in their investigation of shooting that left an officer fighting for his life.

Officer Urbano Rodriguez Jr. was shot in the head and leg during a traffic stop on West University early Tuesday morning.

The suspected shooter Antwon Pinkston, 33, is in the Denton County jail on a charge of attempted capital murder of a peace officer. His bail is set to $5 million, jail records show.

“I’m hoping that we can help play a pivotal role in putting this man away,” said Caleb Meadows, the manager of Glen’s Pawn Shop across the street from where the shooting happened.

The shop's surveillance cameras caught the moment Officer Rodriguez turned his lights on to start the traffic stop. His vehicle follows a car into the parking lot of a Taco Bell.

Moments later another officer arrives, and the shooting started, police said. Urbano was hit in the head and leg.

Officer Randy Cole fired back at the vehicle and radioed for help, police said.

The cameras also show the suspect’s vehicle drive away. Pinkston and Michele Stacey, 44, were spotted in Carrollton and arrested.

Stacey was also arrested in connection with the shooting. She is being held on a parole violation, police said.

While Meadows hopes the surveillance footage helps investigators build a case, others are stepping up to help Rodriguez’s family.

The 100 Club of Denton took in more than $5,000 in donations the day after the shooting to help with expenses.

“Officer Rodriguez had brain surgery,” said Greg Sawko, treasurer for the organization. “Officer Rodriguez has a broken femur. He’s going to need our support.”

The organization hopes to raise tens of thousands of dollars more. Sawko encourages others to donate online.

“His wife is a stay at home mother to their children and he’s going to be without the extra income, so our goal is to try to help him and his family through this very, very trying and difficult time,” Sawko said.

Click here to find out how you can help the donation efforts.

The 100 Club of Denton is also hosting a fundraiser for officer Rodriguez and his family at BJ's Brewhouse in Denton Nov. 6 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

