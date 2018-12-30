Authorities are investigating the death of a 5-month-old foster child in Kaufman County.

The girl died at a home where she was living with a foster family, said Melissa Gonzales, spokeswoman for Child Protective Services. Four other children who were living at the home have been removed from the home.

More details about the toddler's death were not being released.

Gonzales said CPS and law enforcement were still working to determine the cause of death "and to ensure the other children are healthy and safe."

