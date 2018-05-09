DALLAS, TX — It happened just after 10:00 p.m., Monday, in the 7400 block of Westmoreland Drive. Police say a group of guys got into it in a convenience store parking lot.

One of the men pulled out a gun a shot another man, who died on the scene.

Police have not yet identified the victim, or given any suspect descriptions.

They are still investigating the crime.

This is a developing story and we will be continuously updating throughout.

