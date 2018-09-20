DALLAS, TX — Authorities say the scene looks like a robbery gone bad at 3333 Webb Chapel, around 11:40 p.m., Wednesday.

They say a man was sitting in his SUV, in his own apartment's parking lot. They say it appears that another man tried to rob him, and shot him in the course of the crime.

The victim then stumbled out of his SUV, and collapsed while walking into the complex. He later died at the hospital.

Authorities say they have no description of the criminal, except that it was a man.

Their investigation continues into what could become a Capital Murder case.

