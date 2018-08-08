GARLAND, Texas -- Animal rescue groups are responding to a deadly outbreak of the canine distemper virus at the Garland animal shelter.

So far, seven dogs at the shelter have tested positive for the virus. Five of them had to be put down. Other dogs that show symptoms have been placed in isolation while the shelter awaits test results.

Even dogs that don't show symptoms are at risk, because the virus is airborne. It can take two to six weeks for symptoms to show. The shelter has temporarily stopped adoptions and drastically limited intake. It has tested 22 dogs so far, but plans to test every one of the more than 60 dogs at the shelter.

Test results can take 24 to 48 hours to come in. The shelter alerted the lab that it would send dozens of tests.

Symptoms start with a runny nose, eyes, and a cough. They can escalate to seizures and facial ticks. About 75 percent of cases result in death, said shelter veterinarian Autumn Paul, MVD.

The Garland shelter is asking animal rescue groups to take in animals that don't show symptoms, in order to clear kennels, so they can disinfect them. "That's our goal now is to give every animal a fighting chance to get out of here and be placed," said Garland health director Jason Chesser.

Rescue groups must promise not to expose the dogs to others until their test results come in.

The shelter stayed open late Tuesday while rescue groups took in dogs. By Wednesday afternoon, groups took in 37 dogs. Nearly 60 remained.

"What are you going to do, I couldn't sleep, I saw it before I went to bed," said Anna Lively, of Texas Pawprints. It is a cat rescue group, but sometimes takes dogs as well.

"The commonality is that they were infected out in the community, so we know that it's out in the Garland community," said Paul. "We're monitoring constantly for any kind of change in breathing pattern."

Paul advises dog owners in the Garland community to make sure their dog's vaccines are up to date, make sure they don't escape from their enclosures, so they don't wind up in the shelter.

